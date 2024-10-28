Driver's Dance Moves: A Story of Suspension and Support

A video showing a state-run transport corporation driver's dance moves to the song 'Kili Kiliye' from the movie Devara has captured significant attention. The performance, shared widely, even impressed Minister Nara Lokesh.

While Lokesh praised the performance, a netizen mentioned the driver was allegedly suspended due to his dance, a claim swiftly dismissed by the minister. Lokesh promised the driver's swift reinstatement.

An APSRTC official confirmed that the driver, an outsourced staff member, was never suspended and remains on duty. Lokesh, currently in the US, plans to meet the driver post his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)