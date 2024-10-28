Left Menu

India-Spain Cultural Ties Soar with C295 Aircraft Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India and Spain's strong cultural ties, celebrating people-to-people connections through yoga, football, and films. He highlighted the new Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara and the upcoming India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI in 2026, encouraging future collaborations.

Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:27 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the robust cultural ties between India and Spain, noting their shared appreciation for yoga and Spanish football. Modi spoke during the inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, alongside Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Modi commented on Barcelona's victory in Sunday's football match against Real Madrid, a topic of discussion across India. He emphasized the mutual enthusiasm for food, films, and football that strengthens the India-Spain partnership.

Announcing the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI for 2026, Modi expressed confidence in future joint projects, inspired by the Tata-Airbus facility's launch in Vadodara. He also paid homage to the late Father Carlos Valles, a Spanish-Indian priest who contributed significantly to India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

