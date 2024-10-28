Gerard Depardieu's Trial Delayed Amid Health Concerns
French actor Gerard Depardieu's trial for alleged sexual assault on a film set in 2021 has been postponed for five months. This case is part of France's #MeToo movement. Depardieu, who denies the allegations, was too ill to attend court, and an independent medical check has been ordered.
In a significant development in France's #MeToo movement, the trial of prominent actor Gerard Depardieu has been postponed by five months due to health concerns. The trial, concerning alleged sexual assaults during a 2021 film shoot, marks a pivotal moment for addressing sexual violence in France's movie industry.
Depardieu, known for his roles in 'Green Card' and 'La Vie en Rose', has faced numerous allegations, which he denies. Prosecutors accuse him of groping women during filming of 'Les Volets Verts', with multiple witnesses supposedly corroborating the incidents. Health issues, including high blood pressure and diabetes, prevented Depardieu's attendance, prompting the court to order an independent medical examination.
The trial postponement highlights the ongoing struggle within France to address issues of sexism and sexual assault, particularly in the entertainment sector. Depardieu's legal team plans to present evidence and witness testimony once he recuperates, aiming to prove his innocence against what they claim are false accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
