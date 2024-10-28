Left Menu

Gerard Depardieu's Trial Delayed Amid Health Concerns

French actor Gerard Depardieu's trial for alleged sexual assault on a film set in 2021 has been postponed for five months. This case is part of France's #MeToo movement. Depardieu, who denies the allegations, was too ill to attend court, and an independent medical check has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:17 IST
Gerard Depardieu's Trial Delayed Amid Health Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in France's #MeToo movement, the trial of prominent actor Gerard Depardieu has been postponed by five months due to health concerns. The trial, concerning alleged sexual assaults during a 2021 film shoot, marks a pivotal moment for addressing sexual violence in France's movie industry.

Depardieu, known for his roles in 'Green Card' and 'La Vie en Rose', has faced numerous allegations, which he denies. Prosecutors accuse him of groping women during filming of 'Les Volets Verts', with multiple witnesses supposedly corroborating the incidents. Health issues, including high blood pressure and diabetes, prevented Depardieu's attendance, prompting the court to order an independent medical examination.

The trial postponement highlights the ongoing struggle within France to address issues of sexism and sexual assault, particularly in the entertainment sector. Depardieu's legal team plans to present evidence and witness testimony once he recuperates, aiming to prove his innocence against what they claim are false accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024