Renowned Filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

Director Ranjith Balakrishnan faces allegations of sexual assault by a 31-year-old in a Bengaluru hotel in 2012, as police launch a case under multiple charges. The complaint, initially filed in Kerala, was transferred to Bengaluru where an FIR was registered, igniting a new investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan is embroiled in controversy as a complaint has been lodged against him, alleging sexual assault. Filed by a 31-year-old individual, the complaint describes an incident at a five-star hotel near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in December 2012, where the director reportedly assaulted the person after inviting them and serving alcohol.

The allegations initially arose in Kerala, but authorities moved the case to Bengaluru, where a formal First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. This transfer was necessitated by the claim that the assault took place within the Bangalore jurisdiction, thus prompting local police to pursue the matter rigorously.

Investigators at the BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) police station are handling the case, which involves charges under Section 377 for unnatural offences and Section 66 E for violation of privacy under the Information Technology Act. This development comes at a time when the Malayalam film industry's concerns over sexual harassment are at the forefront, giving courage to the alleged victim to file the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

