Claims Against Diddy: A Legal Storm of Sexual Assault Allegations

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is embroiled in fresh legal trouble as two new sexual assault lawsuits have emerged, adding to a growing list of more than two dozen previous allegations against him.

The first suit accuses Combs of assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2005, while the second involves allegations from a 2008 incident with a 17-year-old aspiring singer.

Combs' legal team firmly denies these accusations, asserting that the truth will ultimately come to light in court as he faces serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)