Claims Against Diddy: A Legal Storm of Sexual Assault Allegations
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces two new lawsuits alleging sexual assault, joining over two dozen previous accusations. One claims Combs assaulted a 10-year-old boy in 2005, while another involves a 2008 incident with a teen aspiring singer. Combs denies all allegations, stating the truth will prevail in court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 04:44 IST
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is embroiled in fresh legal trouble as two new sexual assault lawsuits have emerged, adding to a growing list of more than two dozen previous allegations against him.
The first suit accuses Combs of assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2005, while the second involves allegations from a 2008 incident with a 17-year-old aspiring singer.
Combs' legal team firmly denies these accusations, asserting that the truth will ultimately come to light in court as he faces serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rejects Sensational COVID-19 Vaccine Side-Effects Plea
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail on Medical Grounds in Rs 429 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Chhatarpur Disturbing Incident: Minors Paraded Over Theft Allegations
Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on PFI Leader's Bail Plea
Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Dedicated Sindhi Language Channel