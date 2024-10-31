Chaos in Los Angeles: Dodger Victory Ignites Riots

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory, the city erupted into chaos as unruly crowds took to the streets, leading to a wave of destruction.

Video footage captured the disorderly scenes, including individuals setting a bus ablaze and looting stores. In response, police made several arrests on charges such as commercial burglary and failure to disperse.

The Dodgers plan to hold a downtown parade on Friday to celebrate their win, although fans are advised that attendance at both the parade and subsequent events may not be feasible due to logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)