Diwali Wishes from Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended Diwali greetings to the people of the Union Territory, expressing hopes for peace and prosperity. He wished for the festival of lights to bring health, happiness, and success to every household.
Updated: 31-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:16 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir extended warm Diwali greetings to the residents of the Union Territory on Thursday.
In a heartfelt message on X, he wished everyone celebrating a very happy Diwali, filled with health, happiness, and success.
Abdullah also expressed his hopes that the festival of lights would usher in peace and prosperity for every home across the region.
