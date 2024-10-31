Left Menu

West Bengal Celebrates Kali Puja and Diwali with Festive Spirit

Kali Puja and Diwali were celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, showcasing colorful lights and vibrant pandals. The administration permitted only green fireworks to control noise pollution. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other prominent figures joined the celebrations, sharing messages of joy and prosperity during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:41 IST
In West Bengal, the festivities for Kali Puja and Diwali brought an atmosphere of joy and vibrancy on Thursday. The state, adorned with colorful lights and elaborately decorated pandals, lit up as fireworks adorned the evening sky.

Authorities ensured compliance with noise pollution regulations by allowing only green fireworks. Police and pollution control officials kept a vigilant watch, ensuring no fireworks exceeded 125 decibels. Homes were decorated extensively with candles and diyas.

Apart from community celebrations, public figures, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, participated fervently. Banerjee hosted a special Kali Puja at her residence, reminiscing about her family's longstanding tradition. The occasion was marked by exchanges of sweets and greetings, with hopes for prosperity and happiness in the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

