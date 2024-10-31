West Bengal Celebrates Kali Puja and Diwali with Festive Spirit

In West Bengal, the festivities for Kali Puja and Diwali brought an atmosphere of joy and vibrancy on Thursday. The state, adorned with colorful lights and elaborately decorated pandals, lit up as fireworks adorned the evening sky.

Authorities ensured compliance with noise pollution regulations by allowing only green fireworks. Police and pollution control officials kept a vigilant watch, ensuring no fireworks exceeded 125 decibels. Homes were decorated extensively with candles and diyas.

Apart from community celebrations, public figures, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, participated fervently. Banerjee hosted a special Kali Puja at her residence, reminiscing about her family's longstanding tradition. The occasion was marked by exchanges of sweets and greetings, with hopes for prosperity and happiness in the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)