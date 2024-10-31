Firecracker Mishap Leaves Three Critically Injured in Puri

An unfortunate firecracker explosion in the coastal town of Puri, Odisha, resulted in three people suffering critical injuries on Thursday evening, according to local police.

The incident unfolded in Batagaon when Sanjay Jena, a local resident, accidentally ignited a heap of firecrackers while visiting Bula Rout's shop.

The explosion left not only Jena and Rout but also Lipa Routh, a bystander, severely burned. All three were initially treated at Puri District Headquarters Hospital before being transferred to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for advanced care, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)