Festive Harmony: Albanese Celebrates Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrated Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas by visiting a gurdwara and a temple in Sydney. The celebrations highlighted the cultural diversity embraced by Australia, as Albanese reflected on community, heritage, and the victory of light over darkness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:21 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese honored the festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas by visiting a temple and a gurdwara in Sydney on Friday as part of his commitment to celebrating cultural diversity.

At Glenwood's gurdwara, Albanese wore an orange turban, participated in traditional rituals, and inaugurated the newly expanded kitchen that serves thousands weekly. He joined the Tamil Australian community at Sydney's Murugan Temple for Diwali, applauding the occasion for uniting individuals from varied backgrounds.

Albanese expressed the significance of these festivals, emphasizing their role in showcasing Australia's multicultural society and the shared celebration of light triumphing over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

