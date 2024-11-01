Illuminating Tribute: Martyrs Honored at Gorakhnath Temple

The Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh was illuminated with 11,000 lamps on Friday, honoring martyrs in a heartfelt ceremony led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A day after Diwali, the 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' event paid homage to those who sacrificed for the nation.

In an emotionally charged moment, Chief Minister Adityanath adorned the martyrs' portraits with flowers on the Muktakashi stage, according to a press statement. The Gorakhnath temple complex basked in a radiant glow, reflecting a community's profound respect for its heroes.

A cultural program, featuring patriotic songs and dances, enlivened the Muktakashi platform, organized by the Bhojpuri community. The evening was not only a reflection of reverence but also a celebration of patriotism, uniting attendees in remembrance and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)