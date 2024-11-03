Left Menu

Tracing the Ramayana: Cultural Footprints in China

The symposium held by the Indian Embassy in China revealed how the Ramayana's influence is woven into Chinese culture through Buddhist scriptures. Chinese scholars discussed its impact on art and literature, highlighting the epic's role in cross-cultural exchanges between Hinduism and Chinese traditions.

In a recent symposium organized by the Indian Embassy in China, scholars delved into the subtle yet impactful presence of the Ramayana within Chinese culture. These discussions, held under the theme 'Ramayana - A Timeless Guide', showcased the age-old cultural exchange between India and China, often facilitated through Buddhist scriptures.

Prominent Chinese scholars presented research tracing the pathways by which stories from the Hindu epic Ramayana permeated Chinese culture. Among these accounts is the transformation of Hanuman into the beloved Chinese literary figure Sun Wukong, illustrating the blend of moral narratives within Buddhist teachings.

Despite the dominance of Buddhism, the event underscored the enduring influence of the Ramayana, which scholars suggest first embedded itself within the Tibetan cultural landscape during the Tubo Kingdom era, highlighting its cross-cultural and timeless appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

