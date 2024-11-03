Tracing the Ramayana: Cultural Footprints in China

In a recent symposium organized by the Indian Embassy in China, scholars delved into the subtle yet impactful presence of the Ramayana within Chinese culture. These discussions, held under the theme 'Ramayana - A Timeless Guide', showcased the age-old cultural exchange between India and China, often facilitated through Buddhist scriptures.

Prominent Chinese scholars presented research tracing the pathways by which stories from the Hindu epic Ramayana permeated Chinese culture. Among these accounts is the transformation of Hanuman into the beloved Chinese literary figure Sun Wukong, illustrating the blend of moral narratives within Buddhist teachings.

Despite the dominance of Buddhism, the event underscored the enduring influence of the Ramayana, which scholars suggest first embedded itself within the Tibetan cultural landscape during the Tubo Kingdom era, highlighting its cross-cultural and timeless appeal.

