Mahakumbh 2025: Unique Track Suits for Easy Identification

Special track suits are being introduced for drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Each category will have a distinct identity to help pilgrims access services easily. The event is scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:49 IST
Prayagraj's Mahakumbh 2025 will see a unique addition: special track suits for service providers such as drivers, boatmen, guides, and cart operators, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Sunday.

According to Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh, these track suits are designed to ensure that pilgrims can easily identify and access necessary services amidst the large crowds anticipated at the fair. Each category of service personnel will have a distinct outfit, highlighting their role during the event.

These garments will feature the logos of Kumbh and the Tourism Department, offering a seamless experience for pilgrims. The grand event will begin on January 13, coinciding with Paush Poornima, and will conclude on February 26, marking Mahashivratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

