Urgent Repairs Needed for Cracked Boundary Wall of Jagannath Temple

The Odisha government has reached out to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for assistance in repairing several cracks in the Meghanada Pacheri, the boundary wall encircling the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Concerns have been raised by temple servitors over wastewater seeping through the cracks from the Anandabazar area inside the complex. Reports also indicate algae growth on parts of the wall.

With the integrity of the 12th-century shrine at stake, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has pressed for urgent conservation actions. Arabinda Padhee, SJTA's chief administrator, emphasized the importance of these repairs, noting that both ASI officials and the temple's technical team have assessed the situation. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan confirmed the repairs would start promptly, highlighting past constructions as contributing factors to the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)