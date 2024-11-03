Left Menu

Rituals and Reverence: Yam Dwitiyaa Celebrations in Mathura and Lucknow

Over two lakh devotees gathered to celebrate Yam Dwitiyaa, a festival marked by sacred dips in the Yamuna river at Mathura's ghats. The event, linked to a traditional boon, attracted siblings from across India. Parallel celebrations were held in Lucknow, where Lord Chitragupta was worshipped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:30 IST
Over two lakh devotees immersed themselves in the holy waters of the Yamuna River at various ghats in Mathura and Vrindavan during the 'Yam Dwitiyaa' festival on Sunday, officials reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey noted a diverse age range of siblings partaking in the traditional dip. The festival coincides with Bhai Dooj and holds deep cultural significance.

Legend, as narrated by priest Kanta Chaturvedi, speaks of Lord Yamraj granting a boon, protecting siblings who take a dip on Yam Dwitiyaa from his wrath. Celebrations also transpired in Lucknow, with collective worship and 'chhappan bhog' offerings at Bhagvaan Shri Chitragupta Dham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

