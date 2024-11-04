Tragedy Strikes at Statue Unveiling in Tadiparru

In a heart-wrenching incident, four individuals were electrocuted while working on the installation of a flexi banner around a social reformer's statue in Tadiparru village, East Godavari, on Monday morning.

The unfortunate accident has elicited a response from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and took immediate action to alleviate their suffering.

An official statement confirmed the CM's directive for enhanced medical care for the injured, and he announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)