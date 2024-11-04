Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Statue Unveiling in Tadiparru

Four men tragically lost their lives due to electrocution while erecting a banner around a statue in Tadiparru village, East Godavari. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences, pledged Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families, and directed improved care for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Statue Unveiling in Tadiparru
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, four individuals were electrocuted while working on the installation of a flexi banner around a social reformer's statue in Tadiparru village, East Godavari, on Monday morning.

The unfortunate accident has elicited a response from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and took immediate action to alleviate their suffering.

An official statement confirmed the CM's directive for enhanced medical care for the injured, and he announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024