Spanish President's Bollywood Connection: A New Era for Film Industry Collaboration
During a two-day official visit to India, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez met with the Producers Guild of India to discuss strengthening ties with the Indian film industry. The meeting, attended by industry leaders and Spanish officials, marks the start of collaborative opportunities between the two filmmaking communities.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez met with a delegation from the Producers Guild of India (PGI) last week to explore collaborative opportunities in the film industry.
The meeting, held in Mumbai on October 29, included prominent figures such as Shibasish Sarkar, president of PGI and Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, alongside top executives from leading Indian film companies like Red Chillies Entertainment and Yash Raj Films.
This high-profile engagement, attended by the First Lady of Spain and key Spanish ministers, underscores a shared interest in building bridges between the Spanish and Indian film sectors, fostering a new era of cinematic collaboration and cultural exchange.
