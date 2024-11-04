Left Menu

Patna's Blues: Illuminating the Cultural Heritage for Chhath Festival

Patna's historic buildings, including Darbhanga House and Sabhyata Dwar, have been lit in blue as part of the 'Go Blue' campaign for the Chhath festival. The initiative, led by the Patna district administration, aims to highlight the cultural heritage of Bihar and promote communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:09 IST
Patna's Blues: Illuminating the Cultural Heritage for Chhath Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Patna's heritage sites such as Darbhanga House and the newly constructed complex of the district collectorate are bathed in blue light as part of a unique 'Go Blue' campaign. This initiative, driven by the Patna district administration, celebrates the Chhath festival by illuminating key public buildings along the Ganga.

In an effort to honor Bihar's rich cultural legacy, citizens and private entities along the Ganga's ghats were encouraged to join the blue lighting tradition. The campaign echoes the theme of the Bihar Diwas celebrations and captures the communal spirit of the Chhath Mahaparv.

New constructions like the high-rise district collectorate complex, soon to be inaugurated, and renovations like the Patna Medical College and Hospital are similarly adorned with blue lights. This aesthetically engaging tribute underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024