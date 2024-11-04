Patna's Blues: Illuminating the Cultural Heritage for Chhath Festival
Patna's historic buildings, including Darbhanga House and Sabhyata Dwar, have been lit in blue as part of the 'Go Blue' campaign for the Chhath festival. The initiative, led by the Patna district administration, aims to highlight the cultural heritage of Bihar and promote communal harmony.
Patna's heritage sites such as Darbhanga House and the newly constructed complex of the district collectorate are bathed in blue light as part of a unique 'Go Blue' campaign. This initiative, driven by the Patna district administration, celebrates the Chhath festival by illuminating key public buildings along the Ganga.
In an effort to honor Bihar's rich cultural legacy, citizens and private entities along the Ganga's ghats were encouraged to join the blue lighting tradition. The campaign echoes the theme of the Bihar Diwas celebrations and captures the communal spirit of the Chhath Mahaparv.
New constructions like the high-rise district collectorate complex, soon to be inaugurated, and renovations like the Patna Medical College and Hospital are similarly adorned with blue lights. This aesthetically engaging tribute underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing urban development.
