Producer Ousted: Sandra Thomas Bares Whistleblower Challenge in Malayalam Cinema

Producer Sandra Thomas was expelled from the Kerala Film Producers' Association for alleged indiscipline. Her criticisms emerged after the Justice Hema Committee's report on women's harassment in Malayalam cinema. Despite Thomas's protestations, the association took stern action, dismissing her explanations as unsatisfactory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned producer Sandra Thomas has been removed from the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) amid controversy over allegations of misconduct within the association.

Thomas criticized the silence of film bodies, including KFPA, following startling allegations from the Justice Hema Committee Report, which highlighted the exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The KFPA, after a meeting on October 28, decided to terminate her membership, citing continuous breaches of discipline. Thomas expressed her dismay, alleging that the move aims to silence critics, especially women coming forward with similar complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

