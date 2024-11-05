Left Menu

Chaos at Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur Concert: Phones Stolen Amidst Musical Gala

During singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Jaipur, 32 FIRs were registered due to incidents of mobile phone theft. Fans reached out to Dosanjh for assistance, even creating a video plea. The event was part of the ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,’ and local police are actively tracking the stolen devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:17 IST
Chaos at Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur Concert: Phones Stolen Amidst Musical Gala
Diljit Dosanjh (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A spate of mobile phone thefts marred the excitement at singer Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert in Jaipur, with local law enforcement registering 32 First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the incidents. Victims filed these FIRs at the Sanganer Sadar Police Station.

SHO Nandlal has assured the public that efforts are underway to track and retrieve the stolen mobile phones, in an attempt to restore some sense of security amongst concert-goers.

Fans, determined to regain their lost belongings, even reached out directly to Dosanjh through a video appeal, seeking his intervention. This event, part of the highly anticipated ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,’ took place at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura last Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024