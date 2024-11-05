Chaos at Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur Concert: Phones Stolen Amidst Musical Gala

A spate of mobile phone thefts marred the excitement at singer Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert in Jaipur, with local law enforcement registering 32 First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the incidents. Victims filed these FIRs at the Sanganer Sadar Police Station.

SHO Nandlal has assured the public that efforts are underway to track and retrieve the stolen mobile phones, in an attempt to restore some sense of security amongst concert-goers.

Fans, determined to regain their lost belongings, even reached out directly to Dosanjh through a video appeal, seeking his intervention. This event, part of the highly anticipated ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,’ took place at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura last Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)