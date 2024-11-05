Left Menu

PRCI's 18th Global Communication Conclave: Reconnecting in a Digital Age

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is gearing up to host its 18th global communication conclave on November 8-9, themed 'Reconnect'. The event aims to address the importance of re-establishing connections in today's technology-driven world. Over 500 professionals are expected to participate, with 11 panel discussions exploring various key topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:18 IST
The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is poised to host its eagerly awaited 18th global communication conclave on November 8 and 9 in an effort to tackle the pressing need to reconnect in our fast-paced digital landscape.

This year's conclave will feature a unique theme, 'Reconnect,' attracting over 500 communication experts, industry leaders, and thought leaders from across India and beyond. The gathering is seen as a major event for PR and communication professionals.

The two-day event will highlight 11 panel discussions led by industry veterans, IAS officers, and communication specialists from Europe and the Gulf. Topics like Government PR, the Gig Economy, and the interaction between humans and machines are on the agenda, along with an inaugural Vice Chancellors Round Table discussing the future of higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

