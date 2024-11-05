Artistic Revival: Delhi's Elephant Family Sculptures Unveiled

In a significant stride towards beautifying India's capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena unveiled a set of elephant family sculptures on Tuesday. These artistic structures, crafted from white stone, were displayed at the RML Hospital roundabout as a part of a broader initiative by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to aesthetically enhance the city.

The unveiling event was marked by the presence of New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairman Ashwani Kumar, and other senior officials. This project features the redesign of a 58-meter roundabout, now boasting sandstone pathways, seating walls, and intelligent lighting, which collectively contribute to the urban transformation effort.

Governor Saxena highlighted the dual purpose of these installations, pointing out their visual appeal and their contribution to creating a serene urban environment. With the NDMC's ongoing commitment, 35 sculptures at around 20 locations, including notable figures like Bhagwan Buddha and stately landmarks, are reshaping the city's roundabouts and intersections.

(With inputs from agencies.)