Left Menu

Artistic Revival: Delhi's Elephant Family Sculptures Unveiled

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena unveiled elephant family sculptures at the RML Hospital roundabout, enhancing the capital's aesthetic charm. Part of NDMC's beautification project, these white stone sculptures are complemented by fountains, LED lights, and green spaces, transforming New Delhi's urban scenery with artistic elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:53 IST
Artistic Revival: Delhi's Elephant Family Sculptures Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards beautifying India's capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena unveiled a set of elephant family sculptures on Tuesday. These artistic structures, crafted from white stone, were displayed at the RML Hospital roundabout as a part of a broader initiative by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to aesthetically enhance the city.

The unveiling event was marked by the presence of New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairman Ashwani Kumar, and other senior officials. This project features the redesign of a 58-meter roundabout, now boasting sandstone pathways, seating walls, and intelligent lighting, which collectively contribute to the urban transformation effort.

Governor Saxena highlighted the dual purpose of these installations, pointing out their visual appeal and their contribution to creating a serene urban environment. With the NDMC's ongoing commitment, 35 sculptures at around 20 locations, including notable figures like Bhagwan Buddha and stately landmarks, are reshaping the city's roundabouts and intersections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024