Folk Icon Sharda Sinha Battles Health Crisis: Prime Minister and Fans Rally Behind Her
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha remains in critical condition at AIIMS due to multiple myeloma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring her health and has extended prayers for her recovery. Family members and prominent figures have visited, urging fans to pray during this challenging time.
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha's health remains critical as she undergoes treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Her son, Anshuman Singh, confirmed this development, expressing concern while appealing for prayers from supporters.
In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively monitoring the situation, conveying his best wishes for Sinha's speedy recovery through AIIMS officials. Sinha, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, is celebrated for her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi folk music and currently relies on ventilator support due to complications from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
The stalwart of Indian folk music was admitted to AIIMS's Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital over a month ago. Political figures, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh and MP Chirag Paswan, have visited the artist, paying respects and extending their prayers for her well-being. Known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' Sinha's music wove the fabric of regional and Bollywood melodies alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
