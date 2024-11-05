Buddha Dhamma: A Beacon of Peace and Compassion in Times of Crisis

At the first Asian Buddhist Summit, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized Buddhism's relevance in addressing modern crises. Highlighting the core tenet of Buddha Dhamma, 'Karuna' or compassion, she urged its adoption in promoting peace amidst global challenges.

Murmu recognized the enduring influence of Buddhist literature, applauding scholarly efforts in preserving historical texts. She noted its role in fortifying India's cultural diplomacy, aligning with the country's 'Act East' policy.

The summit, organized by India's Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation, focuses on fostering diplomatic ties and cultural unity through Buddhist principles, while addressing contemporary social issues from a Buddhist perspective, delegates aim to strengthen Buddhist tourism and conserve ancient artefacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)