Crack Controversy at Jagannath Temple: BJP vs BJD
A political spat has erupted between the ruling BJP and the opposition BJD over damage to the 'Meghanad Pacheri', the outer wall of Puri's Jagannath Temple. The BJP claims that the previous BJD government caused the cracks during the heritage corridor project, while the BJD dismisses these allegations.
- Country:
- India
The ruling BJP and opposition BJD are embroiled in a heated debate over cracks on 'Meghanad Pacheri', the outer boundary wall of Puri's Jagannath Temple.
According to the BJP and Odisha government, these cracks emerged due to construction activities during the heritage corridor project spearheaded by the previous BJD regime. Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated the damage occurred during evictions for the 'Parikrama Prakalpa'.
While the Archaeological Survey of India has initiated repairs, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal accuses the BJD of negligence, linked to a risky excavation process. BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera refuted these claims, questioning the BJP's technical authority, suggesting political motivation behind the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha on Alert: Cyclone Dana Looms Over Puri
7th G-STIC Delhi Conference: Hardeep Singh Puri Emphasizing India’s Sustainable Energy Transition
Delhi's Air Crisis: Sales of Purifiers and Masks Soar Amid Smog Crisis
Mohanji Honored with Sivananda Humanitarian Award: A Celebration of Unity and Heritage
Hardeep Singh Puri Highlights AI's Transformative Potential for India's Energy Sector at ENRich 2024