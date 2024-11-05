Left Menu

Crack Controversy at Jagannath Temple: BJP vs BJD

A political spat has erupted between the ruling BJP and the opposition BJD over damage to the 'Meghanad Pacheri', the outer wall of Puri's Jagannath Temple. The BJP claims that the previous BJD government caused the cracks during the heritage corridor project, while the BJD dismisses these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:00 IST
Crack Controversy at Jagannath Temple: BJP vs BJD
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP and opposition BJD are embroiled in a heated debate over cracks on 'Meghanad Pacheri', the outer boundary wall of Puri's Jagannath Temple.

According to the BJP and Odisha government, these cracks emerged due to construction activities during the heritage corridor project spearheaded by the previous BJD regime. Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated the damage occurred during evictions for the 'Parikrama Prakalpa'.

While the Archaeological Survey of India has initiated repairs, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal accuses the BJD of negligence, linked to a risky excavation process. BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera refuted these claims, questioning the BJP's technical authority, suggesting political motivation behind the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024