Crack Controversy at Jagannath Temple: BJP vs BJD

The ruling BJP and opposition BJD are embroiled in a heated debate over cracks on 'Meghanad Pacheri', the outer boundary wall of Puri's Jagannath Temple.

According to the BJP and Odisha government, these cracks emerged due to construction activities during the heritage corridor project spearheaded by the previous BJD regime. Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated the damage occurred during evictions for the 'Parikrama Prakalpa'.

While the Archaeological Survey of India has initiated repairs, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal accuses the BJD of negligence, linked to a risky excavation process. BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera refuted these claims, questioning the BJP's technical authority, suggesting political motivation behind the allegations.

