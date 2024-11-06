International Tax Scrutiny: Netflix Faces Investigations in Europe

The offices of streaming giant Netflix were searched in France and the Netherlands amid a preliminary probe into tax fraud laundering, a judicial source revealed. This investigation, led by the Parquet National Financier (PNF), a French fiscal crime unit known for high-profile cases, began in November 2022.

"Netflix is working with authorities in France, emphasizing our compliance with applicable tax codes," a company spokesperson stated. Authorities conducted raids on Netflix's central Paris office, alongside concurrent searches of its Amsterdam headquarters by Dutch officials.

The investigation does not imply criminal charges or a definite trial outcome. Large tech firms like Netflix frequently encounter issues with European tax rules, especially concerning cross-border services. Previous allegations suggested discrepancies in Netflix's reported figures pertaining to France and the use of a separate Dutch unit to report revenues.

