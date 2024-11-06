Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Bhubaneswar TV Studio, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a private TV channel's studio near Bhubaneswar, causing considerable property damage but no injuries or casualties. The blaze, suspected to be due to a short circuit, was reported by locals and extinguished by fire services. Shooting had occurred until early morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:52 IST
Fire Erupts at Bhubaneswar TV Studio, No Injuries Reported
Delhi Firefighters Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire erupted at the studio of a private television channel near Bhubaneswar, authorities confirmed.

While the blaze resulted in substantial property damage, there were fortunately no reported injuries or casualties.

Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have ignited the fire, which locals noticed and reported to emergency services. Four fire tenders were dispatched to control the situation. Channel authorities disclosed that filming had continued until 1:45 AM, just hours before smoke was detected around 5:15 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024