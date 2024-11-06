Fire Erupts at Bhubaneswar TV Studio, No Injuries Reported

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire erupted at the studio of a private television channel near Bhubaneswar, authorities confirmed.

While the blaze resulted in substantial property damage, there were fortunately no reported injuries or casualties.

Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have ignited the fire, which locals noticed and reported to emergency services. Four fire tenders were dispatched to control the situation. Channel authorities disclosed that filming had continued until 1:45 AM, just hours before smoke was detected around 5:15 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)