Yash Chopra's 'Veer Zaara' Makes a Grand Comeback on its 20th Anniversary

Yash Chopra's timeless classic 'Veer Zaara,' featuring an all-star cast led by Shah Rukh Khan, is making a grand return to theaters around the world in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

This landmark film will be distributed internationally to 600 theaters on November 7, marking its premiere in the Middle Eastern countries of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. Significantly, the re-release will include the iconic yet previously unseen song, 'Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan,' enhancing the film's rich narrative experience.

Universally appreciated for its portrayal of a poignant love story between an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani woman, 'Veer Zaara' will transcend borders once again. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Preity Zinta, captivates audiences with its themes of love, sacrifice, and hope. This re-release underscores the film's enduring appeal and addresses a global fan demand, as highlighted by Nelson D'Souza, International Distribution Vice President at Yash Raj Films.

