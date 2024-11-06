Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: A Global Celebration of Indian Cinema
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will celebrate outstanding achievements in Indian cinema on February 20, 2025, in Mumbai. Ting, the Integrated Agency Partner, will enhance the festival with innovative digital strategies. The event will honor Indian cinema's global impact and feature industry leaders and celebrities.
The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is set to host its annual awards ceremony on February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, celebrating Indian cinema's global impact.
Ting, serving as the Integrated Agency Partner, will drive digital communication efforts to amplify the festival's presence and engage diverse audiences, ensuring a memorable experience.
This year, industry icons, celebrities, and government dignitaries will gather to honor exceptional contributions to Indian and international filmmaking, underlining Indian cinema's significant global legacy.
