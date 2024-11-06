Left Menu

Thailand Tops Indian Honeymoon Destinations

Thailand has overtaken the Maldives as the most popular international honeymoon destination for Indian couples, based on MakeMyTrip's data from October 2023 to September 2024. The report highlights changes in booking patterns, with Thailand and the Andamans seeing increased popularity among honeymoon destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:01 IST
Thailand Tops Indian Honeymoon Destinations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thailand has surged ahead to become the top international honeymoon destination for Indian couples, replacing the Maldives, according to MakeMyTrip's latest data from October 2023 to September 2024.

The Maldives experienced a 16.2% decline in honeymoon package bookings, while other destinations like Indonesia, Mauritius, and Vietnam have seen increased interest, the travel platform revealed. Thailand's booking share increased by 5.2% over the previous year, overtaking the Maldives, which was the leader last year.

Domestically, the Andamans have supplanted Kerala as the most booked destination, with a 6.9% increase in bookings. Meanwhile, Kashmir climbed to third place with a 3.6% rise, while Goa's numbers remained steady and Himachal Pradesh saw a 4% decline. Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip, emphasized the unique nature of honeymoon travel compared to regular leisure trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024