Thailand Tops Indian Honeymoon Destinations

Thailand has surged ahead to become the top international honeymoon destination for Indian couples, replacing the Maldives, according to MakeMyTrip's latest data from October 2023 to September 2024.

The Maldives experienced a 16.2% decline in honeymoon package bookings, while other destinations like Indonesia, Mauritius, and Vietnam have seen increased interest, the travel platform revealed. Thailand's booking share increased by 5.2% over the previous year, overtaking the Maldives, which was the leader last year.

Domestically, the Andamans have supplanted Kerala as the most booked destination, with a 6.9% increase in bookings. Meanwhile, Kashmir climbed to third place with a 3.6% rise, while Goa's numbers remained steady and Himachal Pradesh saw a 4% decline. Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip, emphasized the unique nature of honeymoon travel compared to regular leisure trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)