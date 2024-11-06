Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Yamuna Ban Amid Pollution Concerns

The Delhi High Court denied permission for Chhath Puja at Yamuna banks due to high pollution, citing health risks. Despite sufficient arrangements by the Delhi government at alternative locations, a PIL challenged the ban. The court dismissed the plea, emphasizing clean-up hurdles and political discord over Yamuna's condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:03 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Yamuna Ban Amid Pollution Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday barred devotees from performing Chhath Puja at the banks of the Yamuna River, citing severe pollution levels and the potential for illness. The court noted that the Delhi government had adequately prepared 1,000 alternative sites across the city for the religious observance.

Judges Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed concern about the health risks involved, highlighting the immense challenge of cleaning the Yamuna on short notice. The court pointed to wider issues of unauthorized construction and sewage discharge as contributors to the river's polluted state.

A Public Interest Litigation questioning the government's ban was dismissed. The court underscored the lack of consensus among citizens and criticized political maneuvers impacting riverfront development. It stressed the necessity for a broader, long-term commitment to environmental restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024