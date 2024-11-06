Delhi High Court Upholds Yamuna Ban Amid Pollution Concerns

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday barred devotees from performing Chhath Puja at the banks of the Yamuna River, citing severe pollution levels and the potential for illness. The court noted that the Delhi government had adequately prepared 1,000 alternative sites across the city for the religious observance.

Judges Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed concern about the health risks involved, highlighting the immense challenge of cleaning the Yamuna on short notice. The court pointed to wider issues of unauthorized construction and sewage discharge as contributors to the river's polluted state.

A Public Interest Litigation questioning the government's ban was dismissed. The court underscored the lack of consensus among citizens and criticized political maneuvers impacting riverfront development. It stressed the necessity for a broader, long-term commitment to environmental restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)