Celebrating Kamal Haasan: An Icon at 70

On his 70th birthday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal paid tribute to the legendary actor-politician Kamal Haasan through heartfelt messages.

Mohanlal celebrated Haasan’s continued success, while CM Vijayan hailed him as an icon for both cinema and secular values, applauding his genuine affinity for Kerala.

Renowned Malayalam director T K Rajeev Kumar emphasized Haasan's dedication to filmmaking, underscoring the actor’s relentless passion which propels him through both successes and setbacks.

