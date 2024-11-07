Celebrating Kamal Haasan: An Icon at 70
Kerala's Chief Minister and Malayalam actor Mohanlal extended birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan, lauding his contributions to cinema and advocacy for secularism. Film director T K Rajeev Kumar praised Kamal’s dedication to filmmaking, noting the actor's passion that transcends triumphs and setbacks in his career.
On his 70th birthday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal paid tribute to the legendary actor-politician Kamal Haasan through heartfelt messages.
Mohanlal celebrated Haasan’s continued success, while CM Vijayan hailed him as an icon for both cinema and secular values, applauding his genuine affinity for Kerala.
Renowned Malayalam director T K Rajeev Kumar emphasized Haasan's dedication to filmmaking, underscoring the actor’s relentless passion which propels him through both successes and setbacks.
