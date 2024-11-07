Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Cinematic Return with Dharma Productions

Actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya are set to captivate audiences once again, starring in the highly anticipated film 'Chand Mera Dil'. This cinematic venture is backed by the prestigious Dharma Productions, under the helm of director Vivek Soni, and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

The announcement was made on Dharma Productions' official social media page, generating excitement with the intriguing tagline, 'Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai'. Both Ananya and Lakshya are making a notable return having their early careers shaped by the renowned production house.

Ananya Panday first gained recognition with her 2019 debut in 'Student of the Year 2' produced by Dharma Productions, while Lakshya made his film debut with 'Kill' earlier this year. Director Vivek Soni is also revisiting his roots, having previously worked on 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)