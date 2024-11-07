Left Menu

Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Cinematic Return with Dharma Productions

Ananya Panday and Lakshya team up for 'Chand Mera Dil', under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film slated for a 2025 release marks a return for the actors to the production house. Ananya gained fame with 'Student of the Year 2', while Lakshya debuted with 'Kill'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:49 IST
Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Cinematic Return with Dharma Productions
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya are set to captivate audiences once again, starring in the highly anticipated film 'Chand Mera Dil'. This cinematic venture is backed by the prestigious Dharma Productions, under the helm of director Vivek Soni, and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

The announcement was made on Dharma Productions' official social media page, generating excitement with the intriguing tagline, 'Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai'. Both Ananya and Lakshya are making a notable return having their early careers shaped by the renowned production house.

Ananya Panday first gained recognition with her 2019 debut in 'Student of the Year 2' produced by Dharma Productions, while Lakshya made his film debut with 'Kill' earlier this year. Director Vivek Soni is also revisiting his roots, having previously worked on 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024