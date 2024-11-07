Dehradun Literature Festival 2024: A Confluence of Sahitya, Cinema, and Samaaj

The sixth edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival is set to unfold at Doon International School's city campus, bringing together a diverse array of authors, poets, actors, and political figures to engage in vibrant discussions under the theme 'Sahitya, Cinema, Samaaj'.

Festival luminaries include Shabana Azmi, Salman Khurshid, Imtiaz Ali, and Leena Yadav, among others. The event aims to transcend conventional literary boundaries, offering over 100 interactive sessions with workshops, panel discussions, book launches, and open mics, ensuring a rich cultural tapestry for attendees.

Scheduled from November 8 to 10, the festival will also embrace themes of queer representation, inclusivity, and gender, while featuring performances and experiential events that appeal to children and adults alike, making it a comprehensive celebration of the arts and social issues.

