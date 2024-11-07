Left Menu

Dehradun Literature Festival 2024: A Confluence of Sahitya, Cinema, and Samaaj

The sixth edition of Dehradun Literature Festival will host renowned authors, poets, actors, and politicians to discuss 'Sahitya, Cinema, Samaaj'. The event, held at Doon International School, includes 100 distinguished guests, workshops, and discussions focusing on literature, culture, and social diversity, from November 8 to November 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:52 IST
Dehradun Literature Festival 2024: A Confluence of Sahitya, Cinema, and Samaaj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sixth edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival is set to unfold at Doon International School's city campus, bringing together a diverse array of authors, poets, actors, and political figures to engage in vibrant discussions under the theme 'Sahitya, Cinema, Samaaj'.

Festival luminaries include Shabana Azmi, Salman Khurshid, Imtiaz Ali, and Leena Yadav, among others. The event aims to transcend conventional literary boundaries, offering over 100 interactive sessions with workshops, panel discussions, book launches, and open mics, ensuring a rich cultural tapestry for attendees.

Scheduled from November 8 to 10, the festival will also embrace themes of queer representation, inclusivity, and gender, while featuring performances and experiential events that appeal to children and adults alike, making it a comprehensive celebration of the arts and social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024