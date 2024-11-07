Left Menu

A Village's Unusual Tribute to Trump

Villagers in Jangaon, Telangana, celebrated Donald Trump's victory by garlanding a statue of him. The statue, set up by the late Bussa Krishna, an avid Trump supporter, was adorned by locals during a ceremony to honor Krishna's memory and Trump's political success.

In Jangaon district of Telangana, locals gathered for an unusual celebration, garlanding a statue of Donald Trump. This tribute marked the victory of the US President-elect.

The statue, installed by the late Bussa Krishna at his house in Konne village, holds significance for the community. Krishna was a fervent admirer of Trump, going as far as erecting a statue at his residence.

Friends and villagers honored Krishna's memory and congratulated Trump, raising chants of 'Jai Trump' as a distinctive gesture of celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

