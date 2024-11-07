Wamiqa Gabbi Joins Star-studded Cast for New Goa-set Film

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi is on location in Goa for the production of her latest film, where she will share the screen with fellow actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. This currently untitled project is directed by Vikas Bahl, renowned for films like 'Queen' and 'Super 30', and also features veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

On Thursday, Gabbi provided a glimpse into her experience by posting a photo from the set on her Instagram story, captioned "#Day 1 #NewBeginnings #Goa." More details about the project remain under wraps, as anticipation builds around this highly awaited release.

In the months ahead, Gabbi is set to appear in 'Baby John' alongside Varun Dhawan. The recently released teaser of 'Baby John' promises a thrilling blend of action and emotion, with Dhawan portraying a tough, yet compassionate police officer and single father. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features Jackie Shroff in a significant antagonist role.

(With inputs from agencies.)