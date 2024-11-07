Chhath Festival Shines Bright in Nepal
Nepal celebrated the Chhath festival with President Ramchandra Paudel participating in prayers to the Sun God. The four-day event, mainly observed in southern Nepal, started Tuesday and ends with offerings to the rising sun on Friday. The festival includes fasting, bathing, and praying for prosperity.
Updated: 07-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:27 IST
Nepal observed the vibrant Chhath festival, marked by prayers to the Sun God. President Ramchandra Paudel took part in the celebration amidst heightened security, offering prayers at Kamal Pokhari.
The festival centers around a four-day worship ritual, which began on Tuesday and concludes with offerings to the rising sun on Friday.
Mainly celebrated in southern Nepal's Madhesh province, Chhath involves fasting and other religious traditions, attracting devotees to decorated sites across the region.
