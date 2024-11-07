Left Menu

Chhath Festival Shines Bright in Nepal

Nepal celebrated the Chhath festival with President Ramchandra Paudel participating in prayers to the Sun God. The four-day event, mainly observed in southern Nepal, started Tuesday and ends with offerings to the rising sun on Friday. The festival includes fasting, bathing, and praying for prosperity.

Chhath Festival Shines Bright in Nepal
  • Nepal

Nepal observed the vibrant Chhath festival, marked by prayers to the Sun God. President Ramchandra Paudel took part in the celebration amidst heightened security, offering prayers at Kamal Pokhari.

The festival centers around a four-day worship ritual, which began on Tuesday and concludes with offerings to the rising sun on Friday.

Mainly celebrated in southern Nepal's Madhesh province, Chhath involves fasting and other religious traditions, attracting devotees to decorated sites across the region.

