Chhath Festival Shines Bright in Nepal

Nepal observed the vibrant Chhath festival, marked by prayers to the Sun God. President Ramchandra Paudel took part in the celebration amidst heightened security, offering prayers at Kamal Pokhari.

The festival centers around a four-day worship ritual, which began on Tuesday and concludes with offerings to the rising sun on Friday.

Mainly celebrated in southern Nepal's Madhesh province, Chhath involves fasting and other religious traditions, attracting devotees to decorated sites across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)