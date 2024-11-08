Left Menu

Charges Filed in Shocking Liam Payne Hotel Balcony Death

Three individuals face charges in the tragic death of singer Liam Payne, who fell from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony. Authorities cite drug involvement, with an autopsy revealing substances in Payne's system. The investigation seeks further answers, including details from Payne's damaged laptop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 04:16 IST
Three individuals have been charged in connection to the tragic death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who fell from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, according to Argentine authorities.

The 31-year-old's untimely death has left fans and the public in shock, raising critical questions about the circumstances that led to the fall. Reports indicate that a 911 call made by a hotel employee described Payne as behaving aggressively, suggesting he might have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

An autopsy showed Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system, as stated by the prosecutor's office. Payne's body was recently returned to England for funeral preparations.

The individuals charged include a suspected drug dealer, a hotel employee allegedly involved in providing cocaine, and a close acquaintance of Payne. All are implicated in facilitating Payne's access to drugs. Additionally, charges of 'abandonment of a person followed by death' have been filed against the acquaintance.

Authorities are continuing the investigation to uncover more details regarding Payne's final hours, with special attention on accessing information from Payne's broken laptop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

