Bridging Cultures: The Official Launch of China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Tourism Zone

CHONGZUO, China – The highly anticipated China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall Cross-Border Tourism Cooperation Zone has officially opened as of October 14, 2024, following a successful trial period. This initiative honors a joint commitment between China and Vietnam to enhance cross-border tourism opportunities.

The collaboration allows tourists from both nations to visit each other's countries under organized tour group arrangements, providing a seamless travel experience. Since its trial inception on September 15, 2023, the zone has hosted 1,232 tour groups, welcoming nearly 18,000 visitors.

In further developments, officials have announced plans to expand the limit of daily cross-border visitors from 500 to 1,000 per side, extend operational hours, and adopt advanced technology for efficient border entry processes. These efforts aim to simplify travel formalities, improve service quality, and set new standards in cross-border tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)