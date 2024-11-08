Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: The Official Launch of China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Tourism Zone

The China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall Cross-Border Tourism Cooperation Zone officially opened on October 14, 2024, allowing tourists from both countries to visit each other's territories. The cooperation zone features expanded visitor limits, extended hours, streamlined entry procedures, and simplified customs processes, enhancing cross-border tourism experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chongzuo | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:40 IST
Bridging Cultures: The Official Launch of China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Tourism Zone
  • Country:
  • China

CHONGZUO, China – The highly anticipated China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall Cross-Border Tourism Cooperation Zone has officially opened as of October 14, 2024, following a successful trial period. This initiative honors a joint commitment between China and Vietnam to enhance cross-border tourism opportunities.

The collaboration allows tourists from both nations to visit each other's countries under organized tour group arrangements, providing a seamless travel experience. Since its trial inception on September 15, 2023, the zone has hosted 1,232 tour groups, welcoming nearly 18,000 visitors.

In further developments, officials have announced plans to expand the limit of daily cross-border visitors from 500 to 1,000 per side, extend operational hours, and adopt advanced technology for efficient border entry processes. These efforts aim to simplify travel formalities, improve service quality, and set new standards in cross-border tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024