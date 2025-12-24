Left Menu

Unexpected Journey: Woman Repatriated After Inadvertent Border Crossing

A 35-year-old woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir mistakenly crossed the Line of Control, leading to her repatriation. After she was found near the Mendhar sector, questioning revealed she got lost while tending sheep. Authorities confirmed her identity and returned her to Pakistan once legal formalities were completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:00 IST
A woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir accidentally crossed into Indian territory, prompting a swift response from the Army and local police in Poonch district. The 35-year-old, identified as Shahnaz Akhter, was apprehended by Army troops after crossing the Line of Control near the Dabi post on December 16.

Akhter, a resident of Mohra Shareef village in Kotli district, was initially detained for questioning. Authorities revealed that she had inadvertently strayed into Indian territory while lost in the forest grazing her sheep. This incident highlights the complexities and human stories behind cross-border issues in the region.

Following confirmation of her identity, Indian authorities coordinated with their Pakistani counterparts for her return. She was later repatriated to Pakistan at the Chakan-Da-Bagh border crossing in the presence of officials from both sides, following the completion of necessary legal procedures.

