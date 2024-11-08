Chhath Puja Celebrations Spark Air Pollution Concerns in West Bengal
Chhath Puja observances across West Bengal drew thousands of devotees to the ghats for morning prayers. Despite lower noise pollution, air quality levels rose during the festivities, posing health risks. Environmentalists highlighted concerns about PM2.5 values, which exceeded safe limits, though cracker usage was reduced compared to previous years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Thousands gathered at ghats across West Bengal to offer morning prayers to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja, with the main turnout from the states of Bihar and Jharkhand.
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority had arranged 80 waterbodies for the devotees, with 28 more along the Ganga.
Despite reduced noise pollution due to green crackers, environmental concerns remain as air quality indices rose moderately during the festival, with PM2.5 levels exceeding Indian and WHO safe limits according to environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Fights Back: Addressing the Air Pollution Crisis
CJI Chandrachud's Stance on Air Pollution and Court Innovations
DGHS Urges States to Combat Escalating Air Pollution Ahead of Festive Season
Delhi Deploys Drones to Combat Rising Air Pollution
Governments Unite to Combat Air Pollution Crisis Amid Festival Season