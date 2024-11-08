Left Menu

Chhath Puja Celebrations Spark Air Pollution Concerns in West Bengal

Chhath Puja observances across West Bengal drew thousands of devotees to the ghats for morning prayers. Despite lower noise pollution, air quality levels rose during the festivities, posing health risks. Environmentalists highlighted concerns about PM2.5 values, which exceeded safe limits, though cracker usage was reduced compared to previous years.

Thousands gathered at ghats across West Bengal to offer morning prayers to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja, with the main turnout from the states of Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority had arranged 80 waterbodies for the devotees, with 28 more along the Ganga.

Despite reduced noise pollution due to green crackers, environmental concerns remain as air quality indices rose moderately during the festival, with PM2.5 levels exceeding Indian and WHO safe limits according to environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh.

