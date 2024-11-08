Left Menu

Hariharan's Golden Jubilee Concert: A Musical Journey of 50 Years

Esteemed singer Hariharan Ji marks 50 years in Indian music with a celebratory concert in Delhi, featuring surprise collaborations with top Indian singers. Supported by leading brands, the concert honors Hariharan's legacy and contributions to Indian music. Tickets available at insider.in, as event is predicted to sell out swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Music legend and Padma Shri recipient Hariharan Ji is set to celebrate his extraordinary 50-year career with a landmark concert in Delhi. Scheduled for November 30th at Major Dhyanchand Stadium, the concert will feature performances from iconic Indian singers, offering fans an unforgettable experience.

During a press conference on October 24th, Hariharan expressed his eagerness for the concert, which will include several surprise performances to honor his substantial legacy. The event promises a rare collaboration among prominent voices of the Indian music scene and a retrospective of Hariharan's greatest hits.

The concert has attracted sponsorship from numerous international and national brands, highlighting the event's significance. With contributions from leading companies, the concert aims to provide an immersive experience for attendees. This cultural celebration underscores Hariharan's impact and enduring influence across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

