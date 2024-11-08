Amsterdam Soccer Chaos: Israeli and Dutch Tensions Erupt

Violence erupted in Amsterdam after a soccer match, resulting in five injuries and 62 arrests, police reported on Friday. Israeli fans were reportedly targeted, leading to accusations of antisemitism from Dutch and Israeli officials.

Despite a ban by Amsterdam's Mayor, tensions flared, with pro-Palestinian demonstrations occurring before the game. Video evidence also depicted Israeli supporters chanting anti-Arab slogans, escalating the unrest.

The aftermath prompted the Amsterdam police to launch a significant investigation while additional security measures are being taken. The turmoil highlights ongoing security challenges for Israeli teams amid wider geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)