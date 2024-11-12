Left Menu

Lawyer Arrested for Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan

A lawyer from Raipur, Faizan Khan, was arrested by Mumbai Police over a threat call to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Khan claimed his phone was lost, used for the call. The arrest is part of ongoing investigations into recent death threats, including those against actor Salman Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:24 IST
Lawyer Arrested for Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police have arrested a Raipur-based lawyer, Faizan Khan, in connection with a death threat made to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The arrest came during an investigation initiated by the Mumbai police, who visited Raipur on November 7.

During questioning, Faizan Khan claimed that his phone, which was registered in his name and allegedly used for the threat, had been lost, and he had filed a complaint at a local police station on November 2. However, officials detained him for further questioning related to the caller ID connection.

This incident follows a series of similar threats received by other Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, allegedly linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Faizan Khan is set to appear in a Raipur court as police seek his transit remand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

