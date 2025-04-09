Left Menu

Lawyer's Confrontation at Police Station Highlights Tensions

A lawyer, accompanied by friends, allegedly caused a scene at a Nagpur police station, threatening officials. An altercation with a neighbor preceded the incident. Initially refusing treatment or to file a complaint, the lawyer later returned to lodge a report, escalating tensions. Authorities charged the group under local law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer and his associates allegedly disrupted peace at a Nagpur police station, hurling threats at police personnel, an official reported on Wednesday.

The Jaripatka Police have booked the lawyer along with three others involved in the disturbance.

Reportedly, the lawyer sustained injuries during a physical altercation with a neighbor on Tuesday. Initially, he declined medical treatment and the option to file an official complaint.

Subsequently, he returned to the police station to lodge a complaint, threatening the on-duty Police Sub-Inspector with severe repercussions, while being accompanied by his friends.

In reaction to the events, the police have filed a case against the individuals under the Maharashtra Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

