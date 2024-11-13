Qatar's Human Rights Strides: Progress Amid Global Scrutiny

Qatar received praise at the United Nations' top human rights body for enhancing labor laws before the 2022 World Cup, yet calls persisted for the complete abolition of its employment system for migrant workers.

During its return to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qatar highlighted labor law improvements, including a minimum wage and employer change freedoms. However, it faced recommendations for further reforms, notably abolishing the kafala system.

As Qatar considers bidding to host the 2036 Olympics, it remains under scrutiny. Ongoing international calls urge Qatar to address human rights issues related to women's rights, the death penalty, and to ensure press freedom and civil society protections.

