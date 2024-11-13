Supreme Court Rebukes ASI: Lodhi-Era Monument Misused

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for neglecting a Lodhi-era monument in Defence Colony, Delhi. The criticism comes in light of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) report revealing that a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has been using the historic structure as an office since the 1960s.

During a heated court session, Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah rebuked both the ASI and the RWA for their roles in the misuse of the monument. They highlighted the lapse in ASI's responsibility to protect the site and condemned RWA's unauthorized occupation, which included structural alterations.

The case originated from a petition by Rajiv Suri, seeking the monument's protection under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. The bench announced its intention to appoint an expert for assessing damage and restoration, setting a further hearing for January. Meanwhile, a former Union minister's alleged complicity in the RWA's prolonged occupation was noted with concern by the court.

