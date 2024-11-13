Left Menu

India's Media Expansion: New FM Stations and Creative Tech Institute Announced

The Indian government is calling for Expressions of Interest to set up FM Radio stations in 234 towns as part of expanding media infrastructure. Plans also include establishing an Indian institute of creative technologies and launching a new OTT platform. Auctions and further expansions are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:52 IST
The Indian government has initiated a call for Expressions of Interest from parties interested in setting up FM Radio stations across 234 uncovered towns. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, announced that the auctions for these stations will be held shortly.

In a recent press conference, Jaju revealed plans to establish an Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai. This initiative aims to foster skill development and a startup ecosystem for the gaming industry. A regional center will also be set up in Hyderabad.

Additionally, Prasar Bharathi's OTT platform is set to launch during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), increasing access to DD Free Dish channels and archival material. These steps underscore the nation's commitment to boosting its media and entertainment industry.

