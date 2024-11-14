Diwali Shines Bright on Capitol Hill as US Celebrates Indian Heritage

More than two dozen lawmakers and prominent Indian Americans gathered at Capitol Hill to celebrate Diwali, marking the first significant event in the US Congress after the recent presidential elections. This annual celebration, 'Diwali at Capitol Hill,' was organized by the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir alongside other Indian American organizations.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office following his electoral victory. At the event, Senator Rand Paul described the United States as a nation of immigrants, underscoring their collective contribution to America's greatness. He expressed support for lawful immigration and emphasized working towards expanding it.

Congressional leaders, including Senators and Representatives, highlighted the contributions of Indian Americans to the US economy and society. They acknowledged the vibrancy brought by the Indian American community, noting its importance in fostering strong bilateral relations between the US and India. The event signified the ethnic community's role in America's multicultural fabric.

