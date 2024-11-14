Left Menu

Reviving Rivers: A Holistic Vision for Karnataka's Environment

Bangalore University collaborates with The Art of Living Social Projects to tackle environmental challenges in Karnataka. A Memorandum of Understanding focuses on innovative nature-based solutions for river restoration and broader sustainability goals. This partnership offers a model for community-driven, evidence-based environmental initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:52 IST
Reviving Rivers: A Holistic Vision for Karnataka's Environment
Representative Image Image Credit:

On November 11, 2024, The Art of Living Social Projects signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangalore University, the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), and Karnataka's Department of Forest Ecology and Environment. The MoU focuses on advancing environmental sustainability and climate action through research, community initiatives, and participatory governance, rooted in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision.

The partnership aims to address Karnataka's pressing environmental challenges, including cleaning and restoring the polluted Vrishabhavathi River through innovative Nature-Based Solutions like bioremediation and phytoremediation. These strategies utilize microorganisms, plants, and algae to detoxify and revitalize the ecosystem, demonstrating a commitment to lasting environmental interventions.

Beyond river restoration, the alliance will engage in joint research projects and educational opportunities to tackle deforestation, air pollution, waste management, and more. By combining academic research and practical implementation, this collaboration serves as a model for community-driven, evidence-based environmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024