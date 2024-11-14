Reviving Rivers: A Holistic Vision for Karnataka's Environment

On November 11, 2024, The Art of Living Social Projects signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangalore University, the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), and Karnataka's Department of Forest Ecology and Environment. The MoU focuses on advancing environmental sustainability and climate action through research, community initiatives, and participatory governance, rooted in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision.

The partnership aims to address Karnataka's pressing environmental challenges, including cleaning and restoring the polluted Vrishabhavathi River through innovative Nature-Based Solutions like bioremediation and phytoremediation. These strategies utilize microorganisms, plants, and algae to detoxify and revitalize the ecosystem, demonstrating a commitment to lasting environmental interventions.

Beyond river restoration, the alliance will engage in joint research projects and educational opportunities to tackle deforestation, air pollution, waste management, and more. By combining academic research and practical implementation, this collaboration serves as a model for community-driven, evidence-based environmental efforts.

